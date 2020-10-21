Erie County Department of Public Safety reports clear communication during Trump rally

The Erie County Department of Public Safety reported positive use of their radio system.

For about a year, the county has used Next Generation Public Safety Radio.

The system allowed for Millcreek Township, City of Erie Police, County Sherrif’s Department, and the Secret Service to all communicate on one channel during the Trump rally.

A year ago, the different agencies could not communicate with one another.

“At yesterdays event, regardless of what the agency was they could just change their radio channel and talk to each other,” said John Durlin, 911 Coordinator.

Durlin explained the area is continuing to refine the system.