Erie County Department of Public Safety urging public to be prepared during increased time of tension with Iran

The Erie County Department of Public Safety is urging the public to take measures to be prepared for possible cyberattacks on the United States during this time of increased tension with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

They advise the public to stock up on two weeks’ worth of food, water and medicines for every family member and any pets.

Another recommendation is to store hard copies of financial documents, accounts and other important documents in a safe place. Safe alternative lighting, like a flashlight or battery operated lantern, and extra blankets or sleeping bags should also be available in case the furnace stops working. It is important to keep cash on hand in case ATM and/or credit card machines do not work.

“Our society’s reliance on technology has made life easier and better for many, but unfortunately, that same technology has also created new risks for our society,” said Dale Robinson, Erie County Emergency Management Coordinator. “Being prepared for natural and technological disasters is always a prudent course of action for the public to take, but with the current situation with Iran, it is a good time to remind people that they should be prepared with a family disaster plan and a family disaster kit.”

Both the Federal government through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the state government through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) offer websites to help individuals and families prepare for disasters.

The federal website is www.ready.gov, and the state preparedness website is www.ready.pa.gov.