Erie County Dept. of Health launching “Active ELDERS” program in partnership with UPMC and WQLN

The Erie County Department of Health today announced a new initiative called “Active ELDERS- At Home, but Not Forgotten.”

The Department of Health has teamed up with UPMC and WQLN for this initiative, which is a one-hour program to be broadcast on WQLN PBS 54.1 from January 7th to February 21st.

The program will feature six physical activity videos demonstrating daily stretches and low impact movements in seated and standing positions. Mental wellness techniques that seniors can use to work through difficult feelings of loneliness, fear, anxiety, and sadness will also be highlighted in the program.

According to a news release from the Department of Health, senior citizens across Erie County are opting to stay home in greater numbers to decrease the likelihood of contracting COVID-19. This creates over challenges for seniors, including feelings of loneliness and reducing physical activity, which may lead to unintentional falls.

The Active ELDERS initiative is geared to combat those challenges.

To learn more about the program as well as show airdates and times, you can click here.