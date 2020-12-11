Erie County Design-a-Mask Challenge winners announced

Winners of the “Masks of Erie County” design-a-mask challenge, sponsored by the Erie County Department of Health, have been selected and notified.

This contest was developed to re-emphasize the importance of wearing face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Erie County.

“We sought to reach an expanded portion of our population by promoting the contest in innovative and different ways than what we might utilize typically,” Lyon said. “We are so pleased that we received entries from residents who are more difficult to reach with traditional messaging. The contest gave participants of all backgrounds an opportunity to show off their creativity, earn the chance to win prizes and, most importantly, do their part to keep our community healthy during this global pandemic.”

Winning entries came from zip code 16503, an inner city art house, mental health groups, rural areas and other underserved populations.

The “Masks of Erie County” challenge originated as a result of the Erie County Department of Health study currently underway to hone messaging and overcome potential communications barriers to better educate and inform underserved populations in the region about news and available resources surrounding COVID-19.

The County worked with school districts and a wide array of community groups to promote the contest to their members most effectively based on language preference, ability level and access to technology.

The County announced earlier this year it organized a COVID-19 Research Team consisting of leaders from Erie County government and the Erie County Department of Health, who are working in conjunction with an outside public relations firm.

This research initiative is vital to enable Erie County to work together as a united front to battle COVID-19 by better reaching underserved populations.

“The essential nature of social distancing, personal hygiene and mask wearing are the most important messages we are seeking to convey. Disseminating information about the safety and availability of vaccines will be next on our list,” said Lyon.

To see “Masks of Erie County” contest winners, go to eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/masks.