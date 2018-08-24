Erie County Development of Planning changes its name

The Erie County Department of Planning is now known as the Erie County Department of Planning and Community Development.

Kristen Bowers, Erie County Public Information Officer, says, "The new name reflects the expanded scope of the department, which now exceeds traditional planning services. "

Bowers says the department has taken a significant role in the community "such as assisting municipalities with their respective comprehensive plans from conception to implementation, creating and populating a data center to serve as an important tool for economic development efforts in the county... [and providing] direct assistance to municipalities in their infrastructure and other needs, and coordinates a variety of services including the Erie County Land Bank and the Community Development Block Grant, Coastal Zone Management and transportation programs".

County Council approved the new name on Tuesday.