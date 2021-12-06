Erie County district attorney announces resignation effective December 31st

More change is on the way for Erie County as the district attorney decides to move on.

Jack Daneri, the District Attorney for Erie County, announced his resignation on December 6th.

His last official day will be at the end of December.

Daneri said that this was something in the making for a while when talking about resigning from the position. He feels that his successor and office values every part of the job that he does.

After 12 years of working as the District Attorney for Erie County, Jack Daneri said that he feels it is time to leave office and pass the mantle to the next person.

“It’s been a heck of a ride. I loved it from day one. Twenty two years ago when I came into office and when I became district attorney in 2009 a lot more responsibility and a whole different way of looking at things in this community,” said Jack Daneri, District Attorney for Erie County.

After Daneri’s last day on December 31st, First Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz will take over for the remainder of his term that ends in 2023.

“Mr. Daneri has faithfully served the tax payers as DA for 12 years. He’s done a great job doing that. We appreciate his service now he’s passing his torch to his second in command. I’m excited about sitting down with her Mrs. Hirz and moving the mantle forward,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive Elect.

“I know his commitment to the community. I know his commitment to the law to serve fairness and justice he’s just an incredible public servant. He will be missed no question about it,” said Carl Anderson, Chairman of Erie County Council.

Daneri said that Elizabeth Hirz shares the same characteristics for the job.

“I couldn’t have asked for anyone better, and so just to see more good things. She is great with people and people are going to be pleasantly surprised to what she will bring to the office,” said Daneri.

Daneri said that he has no plans after his last day in December.

