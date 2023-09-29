A new warning Friday night about a dangerous and deadly drug mixture, being found on the streets of Erie.

District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said local law enforcement is seeing fentanyl mixed with xylazine which is a powerful sedative known as “tranq”.

The D.A. said this mixture puts users at an even higher risk suffering a fatal overdose because Narcan, does not reverse the effects of xylazine.

She adds injecting drug mixtures including xylazine can lead to rotting of human tissue that can lead to possible amputation.

Mixtures of fentanyl and xylazine are seen in multiple forms, including powders and pills.