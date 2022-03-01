(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health has appointed a new director.

Erin Mrenak has served as the interim director since Jan. 3. According to the health department, her appointment as director has been approved by County Executive Brenton Davis, the Erie County Board of Health and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“Erie County is fortunate to have Erin as the new Director of the Department of Health. She has a strong background in healthcare and has proven herself in real world conditions as being the right professional for the job. I have complete confidence in Ms. Mrenak’s ability to balance the demands of public health while respecting personal freedoms. Erie County could not be in more capable hands,” stated Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

Mrenak most recently served as the Deputy Director of the county health department. Prior to joining the Erie County Department of Health, Mrenak was the Director of Addiction Treatment Services at Stairways Behavioral Health, a community behavioral healthcare organization.

She is a graduate of Allegheny College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Neuroscience and Psychology, and Gannon University, where she earned a master’s degree in Public Administration.

Mrenak will lead the department with Division Directors Charlotte Berringer (Community Health Services), Nicole Bolash (Health Promotion), Breanna Adams (Environmental Health), Interim Division Director Amy Machinski (Strategy) and Medical Director Anthony Snow, MD.