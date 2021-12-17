Erie County & ECRDA begin disbursing ARPA funds to local businesses

Local businesses that applied for grants through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are now receiving their money.

Erie County, in partnership with the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA), has disbursed funding to 24 total businesses in the county, nine through the New Small Business program, totaling $90,000, and 15 through the Local Shuttered Venue program, totaling $633,907.

Both grants opened on Nov. 1.

The New Small Business Grant is designed to provide necessary relief to new Erie County small businesses established on or after Jan. 1, 2020, that have been negatively impacted by the effects of COVID-19. Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Erie County Council have designated up to $150,000 of funding to provide grants of $5,000 – $10,000 to assist in ensuring the survival and stability of these crucial businesses.

The Local Shuttered Venue Grant is designed to offset the loss incurred by recreational, event, tourism and related industries that were not eligible for other COVID-19 relief programs. County Executive Dahlkemper and Erie County Council have allocated $1,474,991 to award to eligible entities. Grants are awarded up to $75,000.

Businesses can send in their online applications HERE. Properly completed applications will be awarded on a rolling basis. Incomplete applications will not be considered until such time as the application is correct and complete.

“I am pleased with how efficiently ECRDA has begun the distribution of these business grants,” said Dahlkemper. “Quickly getting this funding to struggling businesses is essential to building a better and more resilient economy and future for Erie County.”