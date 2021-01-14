Erie County Election Board discusses upcoming analysis of ballots

With less than a week until the Presidential Inauguration, votes from Erie County are once again being analyzed.

This weekend, a recounting of votes in Erie County is said to help the community regain trust in our election process.

Erie County will take part in what’s called a “Risk Limiting Audit” on Saturday.

With help from a team provided by the commonwealth, Erie County will re-examine 1,000 of the 42,000 mail-in ballots cast for the November election.

Those ballots will be double-checked against the recorded results. The audit is designed to increase the trust in the election.

“This is something that is done in western states where mail-in balloting has gone on for a much longer time period. It’s a substitute for a hand count.” said Doug Smith, Erie County Clerk of Elections.

Erie County is voluntarily taking part in the risk limiting audit.