Erie County Elections Department testing voting machines ahead of November election

Pre-testing for the November election is now underway.

The Erie County Elections Department and members from Dominion Voting will be testing the machines for the next three days.

Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith says the testing will act as a mock election. The names of candidates from every race will appear on the ballot.

“Knowing that the equipment is working properly and the software is working properly is a major relief. I guess its one of those nightmares you have in the elections business. You get to Election Day and things aren’t functioning as they should. So this is important.” Smith said.

By the end of testing, more than 12,000 ballots will have been used to test the equipment.