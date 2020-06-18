Erie County employee tests positive for COVID-19

JET 24 Action News has confirmed that an Erie County employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

County officials have not released much information regarding the case.

What we do know is that one person tested positive within the past two weeks. According to the Dahlkemper administration, the person told their supervisor.

All individuals who came into contact with the positive case were quarantined. The work space, which was not specified, did shut down for a day of deep cleaning.

Contact tracing is being done.