Erie County Executive announces three new positive cases of COVID-19

Today, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced that there are three new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed. This brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 35. There are also 810 negatives.

Two of the individuals are in the 50s and the other individual is in their 60s.

According to Dahlkemper, all cases are linked to other cases through direct contact spread, with investigations continuing at the Erie County Department of Health.

Dahlkemper explaining that what is not included in these numbers is the case related to the Wabtec employee. She says the reason is because the person does not reside in Erie County. This case is not counted in the three new cases today and the 35 total.