Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is asking residents to share information about their broadband service and coverage needs.

The administration has created an online survey to identify gaps in coverage. Dahlkemper says they believe about 25% of households in Erie County don’t have access to high speed broadband, especially in rural and low income areas.

You can take the survey at http://broadband.eriecountypa.gov or call the Erie County Executive office at 814-451-7440.