The Erie County executive is asking most of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority Board to resign.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has sent letters requesting resignations from three of five board members.

Those three members are Board Chair Katie Philips, Secretary Bill Deluca, and Treasurer Laith Wardi.

In a statement given on Friday, Davis called the move part of a larger effort to align the board with his economic strategy.

“”It’s nothing that anybody did, or any ill will, or anything of that nature. What it does is just give myself the ability to connect other areas which I believe we need to break down silos, and we need to make, weave a different fabric that will represent a collaborative economic strategy,” said Brenton Davis, (R), Erie County Executive.

Under the county’s home rule charter, Davis said that the county executive has the authority to appoint all five board members.