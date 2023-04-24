Erie County Executive Brenton Davis appeared in court on Monday.

This appearance comes after a woman he was allegedly in a relationship with was granted a protection from abuse order against him.

At the Erie County Courthouse, Davis goes before Venango County Judge Robert Boyer. This comes after all Erie County judges recused themselves from the case, stating it would be a conflict of interest.

A woman is claiming Davis was allegedly violent towards her and her children.

Monday morning, Davis’s attorney requested a conference with the judge, and the courtroom was cleared. At this time, the public has returned to the courtroom.