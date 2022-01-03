Erie County Executive Brenton Davis takes office

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis and other elected leaders have been sworn into office.

County Executive Davis said that he and his administration are ready to get to work.

Here is more on the future of county government.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis was sworn in on January 3rd in front of a large crowd of family and supporters.

After eight years Erie has a new county executive along with other elected county leaders after being sworn in before a large crowd at the Erie County Courthouse.

Davis said that he is ready to hit the ground running.

“It just goes to show that our community is coming together. You look around this room and now it’s time to close ranks and move forward together. The campaign is over. It’s time to move towards governance and set all the politics aside and get to work,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

Last month Davis appointed several new leaders to county government. He described his administration as a new era for local government.

“It’s just a matter of putting the best qualified people it’s ultimately what this is about. That’s really what this is all about, it’s giving the tax payers the best staff with the money that Erie County can afford, and putting our best foot forward to really turn the corner to the next decade,” said Davis.

County Executive Davis said that while there are open positions in the County Health Department, he said that he wants to take his time in finding the best candidates.

“It’s not about just filling the position, it’s about putting the best qualified in there. It’s going to take work with county council to work with council to rectify that,” said Davis.