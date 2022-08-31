Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is lending a helping hand to municipalities who are continuing to struggle to find a garbage service after Raccoon Refuse shut down.

Racoon Refuse closed shop in the beginning of August, forcing thousands of customers in multiple towns to find their own way of removing their garbage.

County Executive Davis said helping the municipalities is part of a big push to solve a problem that is affecting so many county residents.

“We’re working this from both ends, not only the public response aspect, but the economic development aspect of this to provide connecting resources and hopefully save some jobs, create some more jobs, and stop these services from being interrupted,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

Davis said the county is also trying to help connect Racoon Refuse with other private companies who are interested in buying routes, transfer stations or contracts.