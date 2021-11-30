Erie County Executive Elect Brenton Davis to meet with Mayor Joe Schember this week

Erie County Executive Elect Brenton Davis will be meeting with Erie Mayor Joe Schember later this week.

Davis told us that he has spoken with Mayor Schember on multiple occasions and looks forward to working with him come January.

The county executive elect also spoke with multiple mayors across the county opening the line of communication between them.

Davis said that he wants to take advantage of the many resources the county has along with working alongside Mayor Schember.

“You know we need to have a county and a city that work together you know. We need to make sure that we’re not spending two dollars for one dollar of effect. So to me I mean it’s about strategies. I have a different background than the mayor does and the county has vastly more resources. So hopefully the mayor and I can work together to collaborate and combine those resources to benefit the region,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive Elect.

Davis is expected to meet with Mayor Schember on Wednesday December 1st.

