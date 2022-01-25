Erie county executive ends telework policy for 1,000 county workers

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is ending the telework policy for about 1,000 county workers.

This means about 1,000 county employees under his direct supervision will return to work next week.

Davis says he believes his return to work initiative will help stimulate the local economy and will hopefully bring more business to establishments downtown.

The county executive said that he’s staying true to the promise he made during his campaign to bring county employees back to the office.

“We’ll have all these safety county measures in place and people are used to it. We’ve been doing this for over two years. It’s time for normalcy and it’s time to breathe life into our economy, and it’s a staple part of my campaign and I’m just making good on it my first month in office,” said Brenton Davis, (R), Erie County Executive.

County employees under Davis must return to work by February 1st.