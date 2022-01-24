Erie county executive gives preview to his first State of the County Address

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis taped his first State of the County on January 24th. Davis was able to give us a preview of this address.

Just 20 days into his administration and Davis said that so far the transition has gone smoothly.

The county executive said he knows local businesses are struggling and that is why he wants all businesses to be open and able to thrive without mandates.

As to how the county plans to address the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis said that the strategy is what he calls “the four T’s” which are “Trust, Transparency, Testing, and Treatment.”

“The main thing that I hear is folks are ready to return to normalcy, and that’s going to be a big focus of our administration in terms of both the COVID pandemic, and our economy. We need to keep our economy open. We need to keep our schools open, to keep our kids in school and keep our parents at work,” said Brenton Davis, (R), Erie County Executive.

The State of the County airs this Thursday January 27th at 8 p.m. on WQLN.