Erie county executive holds meeting to get county employees on the same page in county services

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis met with nearly 300 county employees in mandatory meetings aimed at getting everyone on the same page in county services.

Those meetings were held in groups in the auditorium of the Blasco Library.

One of the goals is to talk with employees about what is being expected of them and why.

“It’s developing that conversation between the different levels of leadership making it clear these are expectations of government and letting the employees know this is what we understand and puts us all on the same page. I’d say Net Zero builds a strong foundation moving forward,” said Brenton Davis, (R), Erie County Executive.

Among the topics covered includes a county dress code and the plan to return most of the employees to working from the office.