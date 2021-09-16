Erie County Executive hosting 2021 Bike Around the County Ride tomorrow

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is inviting residents to join her on her 2021 Bike Around the County ride on Friday.

This year’s ride will take fellow bicyclists on a 36-mile route around Erie County’s urban core.

The group of riders will all meet at Blasco Memorial Library on 160 East Front Street at 7:45 a.m. tomorrow (Friday). Riders will leave at 8:15 a.m. and take their daylong bike trip, traveling through the City of Erie, Wesleyville, Lawrence Park and Millcreek.

