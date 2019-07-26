Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper among 20 county leaders in nationwide economic mobility initiative

Erie County announced in a news release that Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is among 20 county leaders nationwide who have been invited to participate the Economic Mobility Leadership Network, a new program that will explore the role counties can play in positively affecting economic leadership.

According to the news release, Dahlkemper and 19 other participants will form a leadership network of county officials who will engage on economic issues, including assessing current barriers to economic mobility, and sharing information about scalable and transferable programs across the country.

“There’s a sense that Erie County is at the cusp of reinventing itself and its economy, but we need to ensure that we get across the finish line. I’m looking forward to hearing from our counterparts across the nation to see what works and what doesn’t work, and to bring some of those lessons back home to Erie County,” said Erie County Executive Dahlkemper.

The cohort will travel to three counties that have made efforts and demonstrated success in addressing economic mobility in their communities. They will be discussing topics such as workforce development, generational poverty, affordable housing, educational opportunities, transportation access, criminal justice reform, and data sharing.

Their first visit will be to Multnomah County, Oregon from July 30 to August 1. After that, the cohort will visit Hennepin County, Minnesota in September, and Garret County, Maryland in November. All travel, lodging, and conference costs are paid for by the National Association of Counties through the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.