Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announces how the American Rescue Plans will be distributed throughout the county

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced how the American Rescue Plans will be distributed throughout the county.

Here is more on how these federal dollars will be spent.

The county executive and other leaders said that this funding will create jobs, support the arts, and reduce the amount of blighted properties across Erie.

Erie County is receiving more than 52 million dollars through a grant awarded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years.

Dahlkemper announced an update on these American Rescue Plan funds.

“We’re being looked at actually nationally as a good model for how we went about this process, and now that we’ve actually gotten money out the door we’re leading many other counties in terms of getting that money into the hands of the people in the community,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority received about four million dollars. The CEO said that they have created several grant programs for those who apply.

One program is dedicated to helping local businesses that opened during the pandemic.

“They had been planning for years and then they opened up in January or February and then we’re shut down and those businesses didn’t qualify for anything because they weren’t preexisting,” said Tina Megine from ECRA.

The executive director of the Erie Arts and Culture said that Erie County Council chose several organizations to receive American Rescue Plan Funding including the Erie Zoo.

“They were drastically valuing. The work of our sector is really important,” said Patrick Fisher, Executive Director of Erie Arts and Culture.

City officials are looking for ways to spend the ARP funding.

Chief Dan Spizarny is requesting 21 new officers while dedicating six detectives to the juvenile unit.

“We haven’t had juvenile detectives dealing with the minor problems and that’s not to say we’re not arresting the kids. We’re not getting them into diversion programs and preventing them from doing worse,” said Dan Spizarny, Chief of Police for City of Erie Police.

County and city officials are saying that this funding will help people and business owners in Erie get back on track.

