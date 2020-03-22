Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper confirms third case of COVID-19 during daily update

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper earlier today gave her daily COVID-19 update press conference. You can watch the full news conference here.

In said update it was confirmed by the County Executive that a third case of COVID-19 has been reported in Erie County.

The County Executive is still gathering information about the case. As of now all that is confirmed is that the individual is in their early 20’s and is an Erie resident.

The individual is reported to be in good health and is expected to make a full recovery while being quarantined at home.

The County Executive reminds everyone to participate in social distancing remaining a good six feet apart from one another.

If any individual seems to show signs of COVID-19 it is advised that they remain quarantined for 14 days with no travel outside of the county.