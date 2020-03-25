Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper implements a Stay at Home order

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper implemented a “Stay at Home” order which will be in effect until April 6th.

In addition the county announced a fifth positive case of COVID-19. Here is what the executives orders mean to you.

The Executive said there is now a fifth positive case of COVID-19 with this case being travel related.

Another individual in Erie County has tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases to five.

The individual is in their early 30’s and is currently being treated at home. Dahlkemper is now implementing a new order for residents.

“I am issuing a stay at home order for Erie County to do what is necessary to save lives in our county and to stay ahead of the spread of COVID-19,” said Dahlkemper.

The order is going into effect at 8 p.m. tonight and will last until April 6th. This matches Governor Tom Wolf’s order for seven other counties.

This comes as the state number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to soar with 852 cases and seven deaths across the commonwealth. Out of the 67 counties, 40 of them are confirming positive cases.

“This is actually what I have been asking everyone to do for quite a few days. Now instead of asking it will be an official order,” said Dahlkemper.

Under the Stay at Home order you can still leave your house to maintain your health meaning to get medicine, go to doctors appointments, go grocery shopping, help with volunteer efforts and help others with their well-being.

Individuals are still allowed to go outside for a walk, run and bike ride if you keep a distance of six feet apart from other people. You may go to work if you work for a life sustaining business.

Individuals are allowed to care for another family member and/or pet in another household. Also individuals are permitted to travel to all of the listed above scenarios.

“I do feel this time is necessary and the only way we are going to stop this from having community spread,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper also insisted businesses need to quit sending employees out of town, stating that business travel should cease. Vacation and personal travel should also be suspended.

The order is to stay home. Dahlkemper added that they will be looking to the seven other counties in the commonwealth for guidance on how to enforce the mandate.

UPDATE: Since the time of the initial report was filed, the County Executive updated the time of the order going into effect. The order has now been in effect since 8 p.m. on March 24th.