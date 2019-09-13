Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper leads Annual Bike Around the County ride

It was all about pedal power today, with Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper leading the pack.

It’s the Annual Bike Around the County Ride. The group left Hawthorn Ridge Girl Scout Camp in Fairview at 9:15 this morning, making their way to Union City.

Along the way, they made several stops including Howard Falls, the largest water fall on Elk Creek in Erie County.

They also biked to Hurry Hill Maple Sugar Farm, the Edinboro Library, and the French Creek Conservancy.

“And in each one of those spots, someone will come and talk to us about that particular spot we’re stopping at, the history of it, why it’s important to Erie County. What I love about this ride, is that the riders see things they’ve never seen in Erie County before,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

This is the sixth year County Executive Dahlkemper has sponsored the Bike Around the County event.