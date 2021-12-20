Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper provides five year status update on a 25 year plan for the region

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper provided a five year status update on a 25 year plan for the region.

The 25 year plan is called Emerge 2040 and was designed to create a more sustainable and prosperous Erie County.

Dahlkemper said that despite the pandemic, there has been an economic growth and job development progress in Erie County.

She said that progress has also been made in education and training to strengthen the local workforce.

Dahlkemper said that these accomplishments should be celebrated.

“A lot of things have been accomplished. The collaboration that this plan it’s called Emerge 2040 because it is a 35 year plan, and I think the community should be proud of all that they’ve been able to do within this plan,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, (D), Erie County Executive.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Dahlkemper said that there are also ongoing efforts to improve transportation, infrastructure, and the environment.