Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper responds to Erie house fire

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper released a statement regarding the Erie house fire where five children died, saying in part, “Our hearts go out to the loved ones who lost someone in this terrible fire. Our thoughts are also with the first responders, the 911 call takers, the EMTS, the firefighters, and the police officers.”

Dahlkemper continued, “Erie is a tight-night community in so many ways, and I know we will rally to support the families of all those involved. I ask my fellow citizens to join me in praying for those dealing with this horrible tragedy.”

The County Executive also said that counselors were being made available to Erie County 911 Center Telecommunicators who were involved in the emergency call and dispatching.