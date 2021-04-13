Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper shares her view on the 150 migrant children arriving in Erie

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper shared her viewpoints on the 150 migrant children expected to arrive in Erie today.

As of right now, Erie County has not yet made any announcements on any new plans for the migrant children.

Dahlkemper said that when the kids do need county services, the county will help.

“Erie County is a generous community. Our hearts are big and our hearts are big enough to accept these children temporarily which it sounds like will be and for longer terms,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Dahlkemper said that at the end of the day these are young children. Dahlkemper hopes that the community will share the same compassion toward the kids.