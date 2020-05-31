Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper speaks out about the protests and riot in downtown Erie

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has spoken out following the protests and riot that occurred in downtown Erie last night.

Dahlkemper and the Director of Administration Gary Lee visited the State Street destruction following the riot.

Both Dahlkemper and Lee said that they are disappointed with how the event unfolded last night.

Dahlkemper added that in the 60 years she has lived in Erie, she has never seen something like this.

“What happened last night is not going to take us forward. A peaceful demonstration. I completely believe in that. I believe in people’s ability to come out and talk about it,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Dahlkemper added that racism exists in every community and would like to see it eliminated.