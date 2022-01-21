Erie County Executive names interim Director of Planning

Erie County has a new interim Director of Planning and the County Executive is defending his choice.

Former Mayoral Aide Jon Whaley has been selected to head the county’s planning efforts. Whaley worked for former Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott from 2006 to 2007.

On Friday, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis admitted the hiring of Whaley does not fill all of the qualifications that the county is looking for.

“It’s not simply somebody that is not qualified. I mean, is he qualified to be our planning director? The answer to that is no. He’s a selfless person that’s setting aside his private business entities and initiatives in the private sector to come work for Erie County government,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The county is still looking for a permanent planning director.