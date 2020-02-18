Erie County Executive reacts to the possible sale of Porreco Center

With Edinboro University potentially selling its Porreco Center property, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is speaking out.

Dahlkemper says it is not really surprising to hear the news, saying it has become somewhat of a “money drain” for them. She added she hopes something useful goes there if the property goes up for sale.

There has been mention the Porreco property has been looked at for a potential community college location.

“The physical location really doesn’t affect the future, but I think there is going to be great opportunity. I think it also increases the need that we need this community college and we need it now,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

When asking Dahlkemper if the Porreco property would be a possible location for the community college if Edinboro pulls out, she says that will be up to a board for the community college, not county government.