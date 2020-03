At her daily news conference from the studios of WQLN, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper reports that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. The number of cases remains at five as of now.

The first positive case of COVID-19 have been reported in both Crawford and Warren counties. Both counties currently have only one case.

County Executive Dahlkemper also announcing a COVID-19 community chat line that residents can call. That number is 814-273-7007