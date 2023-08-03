Erie County Executive Brenton Davis adds a new job title to his resume.

The National Association of Counties (NACo) has appointed Davis as the committee chairman to its International Economic Development Task Force, according to a release.

“I am honored to be named Committee Chairman and to serve the People of Erie County and beyond. This new role will open opportunities and connections to build Pennsylvania and Erie County’s economies on a state, national, and global level,” said Davis.

He will also serve as the vice chair of the Economic Development Subcommittee.

NACo’s website states its core mission is to “strengthen America’s counties.” Through this, their task force works to share important information, engage with innovative ideas and promote essential resources.

They also provide comprehensive guidance to NACo programming, which is closely related to county-level involvement in various international economic development activities.

The release states the International Economic Development Task Force works with partners at the federal level to ensure that fair trade practices are in place and enforced between U.S. manufacturers and their trade partners in order to protect American jobs and promote American products.