Erie County Executive to enforce order for businesses to close

Late Friday, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper revealed the county will begin enforcement measures against non-essential businesses that remain open and operating.

This three step enforcement effort will include:

A call to the business to inform them they should be closed. A follow-up visit to the business by the Erie Co Health Department inspectors Finally, A legal order to close, the business posted and possible legal action.

Orders to close will be handled by inspectors from the health department, accompanied by law enforcement officers from the county, such as sheriff’s deputies, county detectives, or probation officers.

Any member of the public that sees a business open can call the Erie County Health Dept at 814-451-6700.

The County Executive said any eating establishment in violation of the Governor’s order stands to lose their health department license to operate, and the PA Liquor Control Board could potentially suspend a businesses liquor license. She said there have been reports of nail and hair salons still operating, tattoo parlors, and non-essential manufacturing plants.

Dahlkemper said now is the time to make a difference for Erie County. She encouraged everyone to stay home this weekend. The next 48 hours are critical. She advised people to NOT get take-out food this weekend. Having it delivered is a much better option.

The good news is, Erie County had no new cases of Covid-19 reported Friday. All testing has come back negative, although some test results are still out.