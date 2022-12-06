An effort is being made to fill positions for boards, authorities, and commissions in Erie County government with new members from the general public.

A new web portal launch will allow any interested candidate to send their resume and apply for an open position.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, (R), said he refers to it as “every person’s model” that will break down county silos and dismantle the status quo.

Davis said it gives the average person who has a unique skill set to contribute to the many boards, authorities, and commissions in county government.

“It’s no longer about ‘who do I know,’ or ‘who am I politically connected to’, or ‘who did I donate to,’ it’s about folks that have an altruistic interest in just seeing our community do well, seeing our community thrive,” said Davis.

Davis said the new application process will bring new faces and fresh ideas to the county’s boards, authorities, and commissions.