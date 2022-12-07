Erie County Executive Brenton Davis visited the White House to hear about American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding and its effect at the local level.

The county executive spent four days in D.C. as part of a group put together by the County Executives of America. A big part of that trip involved an opportunity to hear from the Biden Administration.

Davis said the group heard from Gene Sperling, coordinator for ARP funding, among others.

“Gave us the opportunity to engage one on one in those dialogues, and to really reaffirm what we’re doing here in Erie County is truly at the cutting edge as opposed to following other people’s lead,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

The in-person meetings also included a senior advisor to the Biden White House.