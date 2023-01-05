A building at the Erie County prison gets a new roof. But it’s “who” was doing the work that’s getting attention.

Two local politicians are repairing the roof of the equipment building at the Erie County prison.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis and County Council Chairman Brian Shank are busy repairing the roof of the equipment building at the Erie County prison. The metal roof of the equipment building at the Erie County prison was damaged by recent wicked weather.

“The wind got a hold of it and just ripped it off like a big napkin blowing into the breeze,” said Brian Shank, Erie County Chairman

Brenton Davis and Brian Shank have been busy clearing up the debris. Davis said the roof is not covered by insurance and to get it fixed would cost upwards of $50,000.

“I didn’t think that it was a good idea to pay $50,000 for something that we can roll up our sleeves, utilize the inmates, utilize the maintenance guys and my experience in construction and save the taxpayers you know $35,000, $40,000 here for just two days of work.”

Davis said it’s a big community effort. They are putting up a high-end underlayment to prevent any further damage from the elements

“So after today we will have this buttoned up and this will be able to ride out until spring if we need it to so. We are going to order the metal and piston it and hope for another good day like today and well get up here and get it on,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

Shank said they are doing this for the right reasons, to help the community and to help save the taxpayers some dollars.

“Well you got to have elected officials that are not afraid to pick up a hammer and pick up a shovel or pick up a pen it’s a well-rounded type of experience and fortunately Brenton Davis owned a construction company and before I was in law enforcement I actually worked for a living so here we are today helping out,” Shank went on to say.

But Scott Johnson with Roofers Local Union no. 210 says this is work that should be done by a professional, and that a legitimate professional contractor bid was made.

“Whether its them or the next one that comes in to get it, it should have gone to a professional company. What is the next thing, is he going to salt and shovel all the steps at the Erie County Court House? Is he going to get rid of the sheriff’s deputies ‘casuse he can come in and do it? I already know he wants to rattle on with the cops is he going to do all this stuff and eliminate jobs and save Erie County money ‘cuase he feels he can do it all,” said Scott Johnson of Roofers Local Union no. 210.

Davis said there are several local companies that are helping as well.