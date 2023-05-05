Erie County is expanding its Summer Jobs program with a change they say will provide new opportunities.

Those opportunities are expected to not only benefit students, but employers as well.

The new jobs program for students will prepare them to enter the workforce and potentially lead them into careers.

A new expanded job program — Erie County Earn and Learn — is set to replace the former Summer Jobs and More (Summer JAM) program.

The new program is expected to help rebuild the county’s workforce with skilled workers for high demand jobs.

“It’s just an evolution. It’s looking at things in the past and looking to improve on the infrastructure and the foundations what were built,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

Davis says the key to the program is examining how it can benefit the under and unemployed in Erie County.

“We looked at this demographic of folks and figured out how can we utilize these funds, how can we partner with employers, stretch our money for a greater effect,” said Davis.

The CEO of the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) said the program will teach students various aspects in seven years that will make them qualified candidates in the workforce.

“Making sure that young person’s skill sets are there, they come to work on time, they can take instruction, they don’t show attitude. And then blend them in,” said Danny Jones, CEO, GECAC.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jones says these opportunities are not only beneficial for students but employers as well.

“An employer has an opportunity to maybe have a student or young person for seven years that they know, they work with, and it actually exposed them to certain skill sets that they need within the job, making it that they can have a very good opportunity to have a very skilled and talented employee coming straight out of high school or early twenties,” said Jones.

Jones says this effort will also help expose students to more businesses in Erie County that they may not be aware of.