Erie County experiencing “substantial” COVID-19 transmission

Erie County is now classified as having “substantial COVID-19 transmission,” according to the epidemiologist from the Erie County Department of Health.

Based on Thursday’s COVID numbers, the county is going in the wrong direction.

This news comes as Erie county council members vote on how to spend 26 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan.

“The CDC says once you are substantial that people should be wearing masks indoors, whether you are vaccinated or not,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

The COVID-19 case numbers provided by the county have increased dramatically. On August 1st, there were 22 cases. Then, there were 23 more on the second, 22 more on the third and 25 more on the fourth.

“With today’s numbers we are in the substantial range of COVID spread throughout our community,” Dahlkemper said, “which obviously is extremely concerning. We were doing so well, but the Delta variant has taken a hold of other parts of the nation and we believe it certainly is here, taking a hold of our community.”

With the virus resurging, the Erie County Council has taken on the task of helping the community financially. On Thursday, the council voted to approve the $26 million American Rescue Plan. Council members said this plan will redirect Erie County for the better.

“We really tried to make sure that businesses, non-profits, municipalities and citizens were going to see the effects of the money,” said Kim Clear, vice chair of the Erie County Council.

Outside of the money from the Rescue Plan, Erie County has also received grants to help the community with rental assistance for people affected by COVID-19.

Dahlkemper encourages anybody who is indoors in public should wear a mask.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list.