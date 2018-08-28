Erie County Fair 2018 is underway Video

Another fair kicks off; this time right here in Erie County.

The Erie County Fair taking place at the Wattsburg Fairgrounds all week long. The fair providing food, rides, and dozens of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Erie County Fair President Junior Hartner saying the fair is growing this year with more vendors. Hartner says, "we need people to support them, you know? That's what they come for. It helps them, it helps us and helps them. Everybody, you know?"

The Fair runs through Saturday so be sure to check it out!