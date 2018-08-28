Erie county fair begins

The Erie County Fair kicks off a six day run at the Wattsburg Fair Grounds tonight.

Fair goers can expect rides, food and tons of entertainment throughout the week. Fair president Junior Hartner says this year's fair has grown with more vendors. "We need people to support them, you know? That's what they come for. It helps them, it helps us and helps them. Everybody, you know?"

Admission is $8 and includes rides and parking is free. Anyone interested in attending the fair can do so from now until Saturday at 10p.m.