Erie County Fair canceled but directors are still planning events

While the Erie County Fair has been canceled, there will still be some events for people to enjoy.

At this time, the Erie County Fair Board is still planning to have events every night that the fair would be taking place.

The board however will be following the governor’s safety guidelines.

The Erie County Fair Board President Dean Curtis said that the events will be separated in order to keep people safe.

This means that there will be no rides or full venues, just the bare minimum.

“Just the bare minimum is what we are going to have for the people so they still remember that there will be a fair next year and we did not want to leave the public out in the cold,” said Curtis.

Curtis said that they have not decided if the prices will be the same. Another fair board meeting will be taking place on Wednesday July 15th.