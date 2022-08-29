A tradition more than 100 years in the making continues at Wattsburg.

The Erie County Fair officially kicked off its week long festivities.

Visitors have the opportunity to see all of the classics that the fair has to offer including animals, rides, and food.

The fair is even featuring an act that has been seen on “America’s Got Talent” that will put on a show for the crowd several times each day.

The president of the fair said that he enjoys seeing the event come together especially as it enters the 137th year.

“I’ve been here for almost 70 of those and I’ll tell you what, it tugs my heartstrings every year when I’m down here. These are all volunteers that put this fair on and I just can’t give them enough credit because they work so hard for a whole year,” said Dean Curtis, President of Erie County Fair.

A parade will take place on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.