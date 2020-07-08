Erie County Fair Officially Canceled for 2020







The board of directors for the Erie County Fair in Wattsburg has officially decided to call off this year’s fair.

This is just the latest event to fall victim to the pandemic.

The decision was announced last night on the fair’s Facebook page.

It reads in part,

“After much deliberation, we have decided to not move forward with the planning of the 136th annual fair. We fully understand how disappointing this decision will be to everyone in this community, especially to our numerous volunteers, sponsors, and exhibitors that help make this fair possible.”

The annual Queen, Jr. Miss, Princess, & Tiny Princess contest will still be held Sunday August 30th at 3 p.m. in the main grandstands.