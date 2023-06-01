The 45th graduation ceremony of Erie County Family Dependency and Treatment Court was held Thursday morning at the Erie County Courthouse.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office and Court of Common Pleas told us that participants in their treatment court programs have worked hard.

The treatment court consists of four components: drug, mental health, family dependency and veterans’ treatment. Participants have struggled with addiction or mental health. They have re-gained control of their lives over the years by being a driving force in the county’s criminal justice system.

One graduate told us the program changed his life.

“Coming in showed me that there was a new way with life. There was a different way to approach situations. I didn’t have to go use or of life the lifestyle I was living,” said Ryan Lubin, a graduate of the Erie County Treatment Court.

“It’s not just getting over the addition; it’s moving on with their life. It’s getting stability with their life. Housing, work, employment, relationships reunification with their kids,” said Elizabeth Hirz, district attorney for Erie County.

There were 10 participants that graduated from the treatment court program. And four from the family dependency court.