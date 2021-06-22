Erie County firefighting community mourning the loss of Wattsburg Fire Chief

Erie County’s firefighting community is mourning the loss of a longtime leader.

Wattsburg Fire Chief Norman Martin passed away Monday morning. That’s confirmed by Kuhl Hose Fire Chief Don Erbin Jr., who says Martin had been battling cancer for more than a year.

Martin served as the Wattsburg Fire Chief for more than 20 years and worked with the Union City Fire Department as well.

According to an EmergyCare Facebook post, Martin was also a paramedic with EmergyCare for 33 years.

