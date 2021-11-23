Erie County first responders train to help combat rising overdoses

In 2020, over 200 people died of opioid overdoses in Erie County. Tuesday, first responders are training at EmergyCare to help prevent cases from rising.

The University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy Program Evaluation and Research Unit (PERU) held a class to tackle the opioid crisis on the frontlines.

Senior Program Implementation Specialist Charles Franklin says the program helps first responders to learn how to communicate with patients after administering the opioid reversal drug Naloxone.

“How do you communicate with that patient after you’ve given them Naloxone and how, if they’re contemplative or discussing making different changes or if they want to get into rehabilitation or some type of care,” said Charles Franklin, Senior Program Implementation Specialist, PERU.

Franklin says Erie is taking a little bit of a more forward lean to ensure the right health systems are implemented in the community.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists